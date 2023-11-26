Jaguars take two-game lead on Texans behind Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen

The Texans' last six games have been decided in the last 30 seconds, including three field goals with no time left. They made it a seventh — sort of — with 29 seconds remaining.

Texans kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 58-yard field goal that hit the crossbar, his second miss of more than 49 yards Sunday as he fell 0-for-5 in his career from 50-59 yards. It allowed the Jaguars to hold on for a 24-21 win.

Jacksonville (8-3) now is two games ahead of Houston (6-5) in the AFC South.

It was sweet revenge for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who came within 5 yards of setting a career high for passing yards in a game with 364. He outplayed C.J. Stroud, completing 23 of 38 passes with a touchdown and an interception. Lawrence also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

The Texans beat the Jaguars 37-17 in Week 3, and Lawrence entered the game 1-4 against them in his career.

But the Jaguars couldn't have done it without Josh Allen, who had 2.5 sacks with 1.5 coming on the Texans' final drive. He passed Yannick Ngakoue for second all-time in team history with 39.5 sacks in his career.

The Texans drove to the Jaguars 37 with 1:18 left before Allen and Travon Walker combining on a 9-yard sack that put Houston behind the sticks and running out of time. They ended up with a fourth-and-12 at the Jaguars 39 and opted to try the long field goal despite Ammendola's history of misses from 50 and beyond.

Houston also had questionable play calling on its next-to-last drive, with Stroud throwing deep on third-and-one and fourth-and-one from the Houston 46. The Texans, though, forced a Jacksonville punt, setting up more last-second drama.

Stroud was pressured all day, going 26-of-36 for 304 yards with two touchdowns. He also ran for 47 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Nico Collins caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Referee Clay Martin's crew didn't have their best day, calling 13 penalties, many of them questionable defensive holding and pass interference calls. They missed a blatant hold by Texans safety Jalen Pitre on Jaguars tight end Evan Engram on a Derek Stingley pick of Lawrence, too.

The Jaguars outgained the Texans 445 to 352.