Jaguars turn Titans fumble into 7-0 lead

The Jaguars are the first team on the scoreboard in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a three-yard touchdown pass to cap the team's second offensive possession of the day. Brandon McManus' extra point try was deflected, but it still went through the uprights and the Jags lead drthe Titans 7-0 with just under three minutes left to play in the first quarter.

The teams traded punts to open the game and the Titans then moved the ball into Jaguars territory on a 38-yard run by wide receiver Chris Moore. Quarterback Will Levis couldn't handle a snap a couple of plays later, however, and Foye Oluokon recovered the ball for Jacksonville.

Oluokon also had a sack on the opening drive, so he's made an early impact on Sunday.