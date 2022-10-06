Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘I’ve made a lot of steps in the right direction’

Adam Stites
·2 min read

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a day to forget in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he fumbled four times and threw a red zone interception.

On Wednesday, he tried to put things in perspective and look at the big picture.

“Obviously, I didn’t play well on Sunday, so that’s not where I want to be, but if you look at the year as a whole, I think I’ve made a lot of steps in the right direction,” Lawrence said. “I know I’ve improved a lot. Continue to build off that. Don’t let one game affect my confidence. I’m still the same player that went into Philly on Sunday, still the same player here on Wednesday getting ready for the Texans, so not letting that affect me at all. I know I have to play better.

“Everybody knows that your quarterback has to play well to win in this league, especially going on the road, hopefully getting to the playoffs, all those things. We’ve got to play well. We all understand it, but just for me, if I can just stay consistent, keep making progress, keep taking those steps, really believe in myself and this team.”

Last season, Lawrence threw 12 touchdowns and a league-leading 17 interceptions. Through four games in 2022, Lawrence already has eight touchdown passes with only two picks.

Lawrence, who turned 23 on Thursday, should have opportunities to get back on track against the Houston Texans defense which has allowed the fourth most yards in the NFL.

It won’t hurt either that it’s expected to be a nice day in Jacksonville, Fla. after the wind and rain in Philadelphia, Pa. clearly affected Lawrence in Week 4. Current forecasts say it should be a partly cloudy day in the low 80s.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire

