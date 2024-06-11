Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence ranks top 30 in 2023-24 NFL jersey sales

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the most popular players in the NFL, at least according to the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA released what it deemed to be the “only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise” on Monday, listing the top 50 players in jersey sales between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

Lawrence ranked No. 27 among all players and No. 12 among quarterbacks.

Passers who stood ahead of Lawrence, in descending order, were Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, San Francisco’s Brock Purdy, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Green Bya’s Jordan Love, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Houston’s C.J. Stroud.

Jacksonville’s No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, Lawrence has completed 63.8% of his 1,750 passes for 11,770 yards with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions over 50 regular season games with the Jaguars, adding 964 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

He memorably led the Jaguars to their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season in 2022, pushing to the AFC Division Round after finishing the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

With Lawrence hobbled by multiple injuries in the second half of the year, Jacksonville missed the postseason in 2023 but finished with a 9-8 record once again, marking the club’s first stretch of consecutive winning seasons since 2004-05.

Over those two seasons, under the direction of head coach Doug Pederson, Lawrence tossed for 8,129 yards with 46 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also scored nine rushing touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire