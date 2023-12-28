Jaguars say Trevor Lawrence did not practice Thursday

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at a Thursday press conference that quarterback Trevor Lawrence was expected to be back at practice as a limited participant on Thursday, but something did not go as planned.

Lawrence is listed as a non-participant on the Jaguars injury report for the second straight day. He is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and Pederson said he would be limited to individual drills as the team continued to prepare for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Friday will bring another practice session, but the lack of progress since Lawrence left the Jaguars' Week 16 loss to the Buccaneers would seem to increase the chances that he misses a game for the first time in his NFL career. C.J. Beathard will start if Lawrence does not get the green light.

Beathard (left shoulder) was listed as a full participant in practice. Cornerback Tyson Campbell (finger), safety Andre Cisco (groin), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee), wide receiver Zay Jones (knee, hamstring), offensive lineman Walker Little (hamstring), left tackle Cam Robinson (knee), and tight end Brenton Strange (foot) were listed as limited participants.