Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic playoff win with trip to Waffle House
Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic playoff win with trip to Waffle House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
How does a quarterback celebrate pulling off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history?
By going to Waffle House, apparently.
Trevor Lawrence showed up at a local Waffle House in the early hours of Sunday morning following the Jacksonville Jaguars' epic 31-30 wild card round win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Jaguars signal caller was met with an ovation when he entered the restaurant.
ðŸ‘‘ https://t.co/zJgo0fMVGr pic.twitter.com/jaCVHW3CvB
— The System (@tealtalk) January 15, 2023
Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of Lawrence's postgame Waffle House trip.
The hero America needs https://t.co/nPJSJLKTYi
— Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) January 15, 2023
This guy gets it. https://t.co/OPKU32ZsnB
— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) January 15, 2023
If this is true, build the statue.. TONIGHT. I dont care I dont care https://t.co/oDNN9Z1gfe
— JosuÃ© (@Jueceman15) January 15, 2023
Trevor Lawrence went to Waffle House after the game?
My beef with him is now extinguished. DUVAAAAAAALLLLL https://t.co/DYaPK5dMM3
— Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 15, 2023
The chargers never stood a chance. https://t.co/PSN8ICep9n
— Omar (@Beastin25_8) January 15, 2023
Lawrence had quite the roller-coaster ride of a playoff debut. It started very ugly, with the former No. 1 pick throwing four interceptions as Jacksonville fell into a 27-0 second-quarter hole.
But Lawrence engineered an unbelievable turnaround, leading four consecutive touchdown drives before helping set up Riley Patterson's game-winning field goal. In the second half, he completed 18 of 23 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 15, 2023
Lawrence and Co. will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.