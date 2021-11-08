Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence battling ankle injury vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback suffered an ankle injury during their 9-6 upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 and is likely to battle that injury when he visits the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

Lawrence suffered the ankle injury on Sunday when his ankle was stepped on by his own offensive lineman. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that X-rays were negative and that Lawrence would likely be limited during this week of practice.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who injured his ankle and returned to the game, suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited this week. X-Rays were negative, little structural issues, and he’ll continue to receive treatment as he did after the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

While Lawrence will be battling through that ankle injury, the Colts will be coming off of their mini bye week after defeating the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

They’ve got some injuries of their own to monitor but the one surrounding Lawrence is likely to have an impact in the divisional matchup one way or another.

We’ll keep monitoring the injury reports throughout the week to see what his status will be for the matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10.

