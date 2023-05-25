Jaguars' Travis Etienne spent offseason 'working on the little details' of running back craft

Travis Etienne said he will have a more relaxed set of OTA sessions, veterans minicamp (June 10-12) and then training camp in July and August.

The main reason: he’s not stressing about coming back from a Linsfranc foot injury that cost him his entire rookie season of 2021.

“Last year was more about getting healthy and getting back,” said Etienne, who became the first 1,000-yard rusher to play for a Doug Pederson-coached team with 1,125 yards and five touchdowns. ”This year, I didn’t have to worry about my foot. It’s great. So I’m able to work on football.”

Etienne also is hopeful for a faster start. He didn’t post his first career 100-yard game until the seventh game of 2022 against the New York Giants. It was the first of three consecutive 100-yard games where he scored four touchdowns. He then punctuated his season by gaining 171 yards on 30 carries in two playoff games.

It should be noted Etienne split time early in the season with incumbent starter James Robinson, who was traded to the New York Jets on Oct. 25, right after the seventh game of the season where Etienne had 114 yards and a touchdown.

Etienne provided one of the top plays of the Jaguars' season with his 25-yard gain from a T-formation straight out of the 1950s on fourth down to set up Riley Patterson’s game-winning field goal in a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Etienne had 109 yards in that game, helping the Jags rally from a 27-0 deficit.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne takes a handoff from quarterback Trevor Lawrence during an OTA sessions on May 22 at TIAA Bank Field.

Improving ball security

It now remains for him to, as he said, work on the ”little details” of being an NFL running back.

Among his priorities: getting stronger, improving his footwork and, of course, working on ball security, which was an issue for him last season with five lost fumbles (second in the NFL among running backs behind Derrick Henry of Tennessee with six) and a dropped pass inside the 10-yard line in the opening game against Washington on a fourth down play — with nothing between him and the end zone.

“Footwork … being in the same position each and every play, keep my shoulder square and not give the linebackers a tip … just fine-tuning my skills,” he said.

And about the fumbling?

Etienne expressed confidence that the worst of that is behind him, and thanked Pederson for not destroying his confidence by benching him.

“I’ll put the ball on the ground sometimes but it keeps getting better and better,” he said. ”They [Jaguars coaches] believed in me and it allows me to go out there and make those big plays and not just live in my head. I’m playing free. It kind of shows that [Pederson] believes in my skill set.”

Etienne embracing competition

Etienne also is the alpha dog in a crowed running back room. Returning from last year are JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner but the Jaguars added veteran D’Ernest Johnson and drafted Tank Bigsby from Auburn in the third round.

Etienne has been around Bigsby enough to be impressed with the rookie’s love of the game and said he will make him better.

“He’s very passionate … he loves the game of football,” Etienne said of Bigsby. ”That’s the guy you want around you, the guys who push you to be great each and every day. He’s looking up to me and I want to be the greatest for him. He’s going to push me to be better and I’m going to push him to be better.”

Etienne said part of his offseason has been spent with his brother Trevor, a sophomore running back at the University of Florida. He can’t be with him as much as he’d like because Trevor Etienne is involved with the Gators’ offseason program, but they got together for about a week.

And along with getting motivation from the Jaguars’ depth at running back, Etienne said he’s motivated by his younger brother.

“He was looking great, fast, strong and I was like, ’man, I’ve got to step my game up another level,'” Etienne said.

But in the end, it’s not a race to be the best running back in the family.

“It’s not really a competition,” Etienne said. ”We know what we want in life. We want to be the best players we can be. My little brother motivates me. He’ll say I motivate him. We both want to be the best. Watching my little buddy on Saturday gets me fired up. We keep inspiring each other to be better each and every week.”

