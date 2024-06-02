Jaguars’ Travis Etienne reacts to CFB 25: ‘Sad I missed the NCAA era’

What could have been.

Jaguars running back and former three-time All-American Clemson star Travis Etienne appeared to feel that way when Electronic Arts released gameplay footage of the upcoming “EA Sports College Football 25” video game this week.

“Pre-ordering it today. Sad I missed the NCAA era,” Etienne wrote via X.

Pre-ordering it today 😭

Sad I missed the NCAA era https://t.co/EqT0RcO7d1 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) May 31, 2024

EA is scheduled to release “College Football 25” on July 16, revamping its “NCAA College Football” video game series that was discontinued in 2013 amid licensing and legal disputes between the NCAA, college athletes and the production company.

Notably, Etienne’s younger brother, Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, will appear in the game.

The older Etienne, one of Jacksonville’s two first-round picks in 2021, averaged an incredible 7.2 yards per carry over 686 college career rushing attempts between 2017-20, posting 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 102 passes for 1,155 yards and eight touchdowns.

He shined with the Tigers alongside Jaguars quarterback and fellow 2021 first-round selection, Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne has rushed 487 times for 2,133 yards and 16 touchdowns and hauled in 93 receptions for 792 yards and one touchdown over 34 games with the Jaguars.

If EA Sports College Football or the former NCAA video games while Etienne and Lawrence were still with Clemson, what overall player grades do you believe they would have received?

