Jaguars get Travis Etienne deal done

Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne has his rookie deal done.

Etienne is expecting to sign the contract today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Based on the NFL’s rookie salary structure, Etienne will get a four-year contract worth $12.9 million guaranteed, and the Jaguars will have an option to pick up a fifth year, which the team will decide upon after Etienne’s third year. Etienne has no offset language, according to Rapoport, which means that if the Jaguars cut Etienne before the fourth year of his rookie deal is up, he can continue to collect his Jaguars salary while also collecting a salary from his new team.

The Jaguars didn’t have a need at running back, after the success of undrafted rookie James Robinson last season and the signing of free agent Carlos Hyde this offseason, but they chose Etienne 25th overall anyway. He is expected to get some snaps at wide receiver while Robinson and Hyde are lined up at running back.

