Jaguars training camp previews: 4 things to watch for on defense

The remainder of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster reported to camp on Tuesday, and now it will be a one-day wait before fans see them take the practice field. Of course, with stars like Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow being the most notable names on the roster, the offense will be the main attraction. However, the defense is a unit that added many new faces, and with that being the case, they will need to improve tremendously this season after a lackluster 2020 season.

That said, here are some things we believe fans should pay attention to on the defensive side when the Jags take the field for training camp and the preseason:

The development of Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson

Aug 17, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) looks on as linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) performs drills during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Just as Trevor Lawrence is the biggest key for the Jags on offense, Josh Allen, whose job is to disrupt the quarterback, will be the same for the defense. Heading into his third season, it's now time for Allen to be the Jags' top pass-rusher, which was the eventual plan when he was selected seventh overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. His career has been a roller coaster, flourishing in 2019 as a rookie and earning a Pro Bowl nod, then having a lackluster season in 2020 where he accumulated just 2.5 sacks in high games. One reason for his lack of production was due to having to go on injured reserve in November (knee), but even before that, he didn't look like the star fans witness as a rookie. The good news for Allen is that he does have more help this season. The Jags added a huge space-eater in Malcom Brown, as well as defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. In the draft, they landed a 6-foot-3, 315 pounder from Southern California in Jay Tufele, who earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019. The Jags will also need edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson to live up to his No. 20 overall pick status, too. After putting his rookie season behind him and registering three starts (with 19 tackles and a sack), he should be a little more acclimated to the NFL game, which is something that could be seen at the end of 2020. Fans should pay a great deal of attention to both of these pass-rushers after the Jags struggled to get to the quarterback last season and garnered just 18 sacks. New defensive coordinator Joe Cullen will be utilizing a new scheme that is closer to the ones they thrived in as collegiate players, which should help both be more effective pass-rushers, but only time will tell.

Story continues

The depth on the edge

Jun 11, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) gets tangled up with defensive end Lerentee McCray (55) during mandatory minicamp #1 at the Dream Finders Homes practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Allen and Chaisson won't be the only players to watch when it comes to the edge-rushers as the Jags' depth is a big question mark behind them. As many are aware, pass-rushing isn't just about the players atop the depth chart getting pressure, but the group as a whole. The notable backups to watch for the position may be rookie Jordan Smith and veteran Lerentee McCray, as the former has great athletic traits and the latter is one of the most experienced players on the team. Smith, who was selected out of Alabama Birmingham, was a two-time All-Conference USA honoree after making a living behind the line of scrimmage in college. He exited his career with the Blazers with 96 career tackles, 27.0 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks. While the team said they viewed him as a developmental player at the moment, there are plenty of veterans and coaches who can help him be a decent contributor in 2021, although there will be a learning curve. As for McCray, he feels like a player who could make the final 53-man roster because of his leadership qualities (former special teams captain) and his familiarity with coach Urban Meyer (who coached him with the Gators). If there is anyone who knows what the current staff will want from the players, it's him and he could be extra motivated to help Meyer build a contender as he did in Gainesville.

Bubble players on the defensive line

Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) is helped up off the ground after a play during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts Itat TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags are going to likely have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to final cuts and deciding which defensive linemen to keep. The most notable name that is brought up when it comes to this discussion, of course, is former first-round pick Taven Bryan, who clearly is a bubble player now. With Bryan's contract set to expire next season, the Jags elected not to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason, which may be the writing on the wall for his chances to make the final 53-man roster. Even behind their experienced players like Robertson-Harris, Brown, Dauwane Smoot, and Adam Gotsis, the Jags have players on the roster who have outshined Bryan. Two of those players are 2020 rookies DaVon Hamilton and Doug Costin, who flashed as first-year and will make the Jags' rotation an underrated threat in 2021. There was a brief stint in 2019 where Bryan looked like a serviceable player, and he'll need to get back to that. Unfortunately, it's been a while since fans have seen that player and there isn't a lot of confidence in him making the team. In fact, Costin, who was a much better player than Bryan last season could be on the bubble, too, which proves how much ground the former first- rounder will have to make up in camp.

A potential push from rookies Andre Cisco and Tyson Campbell to enter the starting lineup

Sep 26, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Andre Cisco (7) looks on prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags clearly needed help in their secondary when the 2020 season ended and addressed it through the draft, free agency, and trade (Jameson Houston). When it comes to the draft, the Jags selected two defensive backs in Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco, both of whom have the potential to start. In Campbell's case, he could potentially replace C.J. Henderson in the starting lineup, although playing the nickel back position is a bigger possibility. However, if there is anything that could help Campbell when it comes to playing on the outside, it's Henderson's issues with staying healthy. He missed eight games last season after sustaining a groin injury and had surgery on his labrum at some point afterward. He also could miss time in training camp after going on Reserve/COVID-19 last week. As for Cisco, he was drafted a round later (Round 3) and could crack the lineup to start alongside Rayshawn Jenkins. Right now, Jarrod Wilson, who has 30 career starts to his name, would be the second starting safety if the season started today, but he simply isn't the playmaker that Cisco is. In fact, the young safety was the definition of a ballhawk while at Syracuse, garnering 12 picks from 2018-19, which is the most of any player in that span. Cisco tore his ACL last October, but it appears he's 100% now as he wasn't placed on the NFI list. That said, fans shouldn't be surprised if he makes more impact plays than Wilson throughout camp, and if he does, he'll be inserted into the starting lineup by Week 1.

1

1