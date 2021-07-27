Jaguars training camp previews: 4 things to watch for on offense

It’s about that time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to take the practice field again. On Tuesday, the last of their players will be reporting to training camp as the rookies reported a week ago. Once that happens, the first day of practice will commence on Thursday.

When looking at all three sides of the ball, there will be plenty of storylines to watch before the final 53-man roster is made. Here are four noteworthy ones we feel fans should pay attention to on offense, which is a unit that has a ton of potential:

The growth of Trevor Lawrence

Jun 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball during a drill in minicamp at Dream Finders Homes practice complex Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The future of the present regime (and possibly others) rests on the shoulders of 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. He'll be taking the field for his first training camp, and if Urban Meyer is going to have any chance of winning immediately, Lawrence will need to have a solid performance in camp. The good news is the rookie from Clemson will come into a situation where he should be able to flourish. Before the draft in April, Meyer hired two respectable NFL minds to work with Lawrence in Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer, both of whom have successfully worked with signal-callers. While it was in a different timeframe, both are coming from a largely successful Seattle Seahawks organization that's consistently won and received solid quarterback play out of Russell Wilson. Lawrence made strides in the Jags' spring and summer program and exited mandatory minicamp on a high note. He'll need to show the same growth as the intensity will be higher in training camp with the pads going on and Gardner Minshew II looking to outshine him. However, based on his achievements at Clemson, and the weapons he's inheriting on the Jags offense, fans have to like his chances to thrive.

Story continues

The overall talent at receiver

Jun 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer (center) coaches a group of wide receivers during minicamp at Dream Finders Homes practice complex Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, the Jags only won one game last season, but the talent they have at receiver probably isn't the reason. They have a group that has top-16 potential, at the least when looking at former Pro Bowler D.J. Chark Jr., veteran Marvin Jones Jr., and ascending star Laviska Shenault Jr. Simply put, they are the clear cut top-3 options and give Lawrence variety. But after that, the depth chart gets a little tricky and crowded, which is a good problem to have. Based on the contract he received in free agency, veteran Jamal Agnew will undoubtedly make the team as a returner. The other two receiver spots (if the team keeps six) should be in the sights of speedster Phillip Dorsett and second-year receiver Collin Johnson, who was a highlight reel at times for the Jags in 2020 due to his catch radius. Others who could push Johnson and Dorsett include the late-round rookie Jalen Camp, undrafted rookie Josh Imatorbhebhe, and veteran Pharoh Cooper. Cooper, like Agnew, is a former All-Pro returner, while Imatorbhebhe (who has a 46.5-inch vertical jump figure) and Camp have scary athletic abilities.

Who will step up and earn the TE1 role?

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy (80) runs against Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into this season, tight end was atop the list of positions Jags fans wanted to see addressed with a notable name. That didn't happen although the Jags signed veteran Chris Manhertz in free-agency and drafted Ohio State rookie Luke Farrell in the fifth round. They also acquired former quarterback Tim Tebow to play the position after he decided to return to the NFL for the first time since 2015. All of that said, most are hoping the Jags' TE1 isn't on the current roster, but truth be told, he probably is. While Zach Ertz's name has been frequently brought up, the fact that he's still in Philadelphia is telling and teams clearly believe the asking price is too high. Additionally, many believe he's nowhere close to the player he once was, and if that's the case, the Jags wouldn't be wrong to roll with what they have. While that may disappoint some, the Jags may be able to get by with members on the current roster, especially when considering the weapons we just mentioned at wideout. However, when looking at the current tight end group, veteran James O'Shaugnessy seems to be the most qualified to start. While his career-high is only 262 yards, O'Shaugnessy was once on his way to being a top target of Minshew before tearing his ACL in 2019. He's now more than a season removed from that injury and could be a serviceable target with an even better signal-caller behind center. Others to look out for will be Manhertz and Ben Ellefson, two players who Meyer felt were standouts in the spring. Both will have a chance to continue when they left off where the pads go on in camp, but the key could be more so what they offer as receivers more than anything.

Could a new starter be inserted into the starting OL?

Aug 16, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, United States; Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) and guard A.J. Cann (60) walk onto the field during training camp drills at the Dream Finders Homes training facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier in the offseason, Meyer voiced his opinion on the offensive line by stating that the group was "pretty good" and didn't necessarily need to be "blown up." Now, here we are in late July and it seems he meant that. It appears there is a strong chance the initial starting five linemen from 2020 could return. However, the team made one major addition when they drafted left tackle Walker Little in the second round. That decision came after the Jags franchise-tagged Cam Robinson on a one-year tender worth just under $14 million. Some feel there could be a competition on the blindside, but it's hard to imagine Robinson being benched on that type of deal. With that being the case, Little feels like he's the answer after 2021, though he could fill in if an injury occurs to Robinson in the regular season. If there is another place where a new starter could be crowned, it's at right guard. While there have been no indications that A.J. Cann will be unseated, a name to watch is 2020 fourth-round pick, Ben Bartch. With his rookie season behind him and a start (134 total offensive snaps) to his name, the second-year player could be significantly improved this season. Then again, Meyer's staff wasn't the group that drafted Bartch and could want the most experienced guard of the two, which would explain his comments back in February.

1

1