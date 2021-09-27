Jaguars trading 2020 top-10 pick CJ Henderson to Panthers

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving up on a top-10 pick from just a year ago, as a trade appears to have been struck with the Carolina Panthers for cornerback CJ Henderson, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Henderson was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and is now being shipped to Carolina along with a fifth-round pick. The Jags are getting veteran tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick in the deal.

The former Florida Gators star has impressive size, length and athleticism, and is still just 22 years old. The Panthers just lost their own top-10 pick from this year’s draft, cornerback Jaycee Horn, to a broken foot, which presented a need at the position.

Henderson played just eight games as a rookie due to a groin injury, finishing the year with 36 total tackles, six pass breakups and one interception.

