Jaguars trade Sidney Jones to Seahawks

The Jaguars announced they have traded cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks.

Jones, who played collegiately at the University of Washington, was listed as the backup to CJ Henderson at left cornerback.

Jones signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being waived by the Eagles last September and wound up playing nine games for Jacksonville in 2020. He started six of them and ended the year with 26 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

He re-signed with the Jaguars in the offseason.

Jones was a 2017 second-round choice of the Eagles but played only 22 games in three years with the team.

