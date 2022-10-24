Jaguars trade James Robinson to Jets

A day after losing running back Breece Hall to a season-ending knee injury, the Jets are adding another back.

The Jaguars are trading running back James Robinson to the Jets for a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick if Robinson meets certain incentives, according to multiple reports.

Robinson is an inexpensive addition who will cost only about $500,000 against the Jets’ salary cap for this season and will be a restricted free agent next year whom the Jets can keep cheaply.

In his final game as a Jaguar yesterday, Robinson didn’t have a single touch, perhaps because the Jaguars were keeping him healthy with the idea that they would trade him. The Jaguars have moved on to Travis Etienne as their primary ball carrier.

So far this season Robinson has 81 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns, plus nine catches for 46 yards and one touchdown. Now the Jets will hope he can provide a boost to their offense.

