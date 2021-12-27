Jaguars top performers in Week 16 loss to the Jets, per Pro Football Focus

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered yet another frustrating loss on Sunday against the New York Jets. The team could have tied it in the fourth quarter with a two-point conversion that went awry, and it still had another chance in the final seconds as it got to the Jets’ one-yard line.

However, a second-down play came up short of the goal line, and with the clock running, the Jags decided to spike the ball on third down. The fourth-down play was poorly executed and featured an illegal shift penalty that would have negated a touchdown, anyway.

After losing for the sixth-straight week, Jacksonville has locked up a top-two pick in the 2022 NFL draft and is very likely to pick first overall yet again. The positives this season have been few and far between, but Sunday was the best offensive performance the team has had in a while, and the defense held its own, as well.

Here were the top performers in Week 16, according to Pro Football Focus.

LB Shaquille Quarterman (84.9)

Syndication: The Record

Quarterman saw the fewest snaps of any player on this list with just 15, but he certainly impressed in those limited opportunities. He had four tackles, including back-to-back stops at the goal line (though the Jets ultimately scored on fourth down). He had a 78.6 tackling grade and an even better coverage grade (79.2) as he saw an increased role with Myles Jack on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Chapelle Russell getting the start instead.

S Andre Cisco (82.7)

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Cisco’s lack of playing time this season has been one of the coaching staff’s more puzzling decisions, as he was one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft class and has impressed when given the opportunities. He’s starting now with Rayshawn Jenkins out, and he had four tackles and a pass breakup on Sunday, registering an 81.7 grade in coverage. Despite earning the start, Daniel Thomas saw more playing time and was more productive. Thomas may be a bit more well-rounded right now, but Cisco’s play in coverage should be encouraging.

Story continues

LT Cam Robinson (81.8)

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Jaguars are approaching a tough decision on Robinson, who is playing on the franchise tag this year and will likely want an expensive, long-term deal this offseason. He’s certainly making his case for it with a very solid season. He registered very strong grades in both pass blocking (79.2) and run blocking (80.2) on Sunday. Protecting Lawrence’s blindside needs to be a priority, and that’s why it may make sense to keep a fairly reliable player in Robinson around.

DE Roy Robertson-Harris (78.6)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Robertson-Harris has had a bit of a quiet season after being one of the top free-agent acquisitions this past offseason, but he is solid and registered a very strong 81.1 grade against the run on Sunday. He finished with four tackles and a pass breakup, but he had just a 71.6 tackling grade and had fairly low grades in pass-rushing and coverage.

EDGE Jihad Ward (78.0)

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Ward has seen a bit of a limited role this season, but when he’s been on the field, he’s been more impressive than second-year edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson. Chaisson got the start on Sunday with Josh Allen out, but it was Ward who was the more productive of the two. He had five tackles and the team’s only sack, though he had a passing grade below 60. He did have mid-70s grades against the run, in tackling, and in coverage.

1

1