Jaguars top performers from 2021 season, per Pro Football Focus

Jacksonville entered the 2021 season with some hope after a 1-15 finish a year ago landed the team its franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. But fans hoping to see tangible improvement were disappointed as the team meandered its way to a 3-14 finish that landed it with the first overall pick once again.

It goes without saying that this year’s team didn’t have many standouts, but a few players had solid seasons, especially in the second half of the year. As we turn our attention to the offseason — including a coaching search to replace Urban Meyer, who was fired 13 games into the season — let’s take a look at what the Jaguars have to build around.

These were the five highest-graded qualifying Jacksonville players during the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

EDGE Josh Allen (78.6)

Allen still hasn’t quite been able to match the production of his rookie season, but 2021 was a step up after he was limited by injuries during his sophomore season. He finished with 7.5 sacks on the year, and his best game came against the other Josh Allen when the Jags upset the Buffalo Bills, with Jacksonville’s Allen totaling a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery in the win.

He registered a 71.3 pass-rushing grade for the season and had a very good coverage grade of 81.6 despite only playing 60 drop-back snaps on the year. He was the No. 18 edge rusher in the league, according to PFF, and he remains one of the players this franchise needs to build around.

CB Shaquill Griffin (73.2)

Griffin headlined the free agency additions last offseason after spending four years with the Seattle Seahawks, and though he wasn’t exactly a transformative player for the defense, he had a very solid season. He earned a 72.6 grade in coverage, and though he rarely rushed the passer, he had an 80.5 grade on those three snaps.

However, Griffin still needs to improve against the run, where he graded at 68.5, and he registered career-lows in tackles (49) and pass deflections (seven). He also didn’t record an interception despite entering the year with six on his career and coming off a career-high three in 2020. Still, Griffin graded as the No. 20 corner in the league this season.

WR Laquon Treadwell (71.9)

Treadwell was easily the biggest surprise on the entire roster this season. After injuries took out D.J. Chark Jr. and Jamal Agnew for the season, Treadwell, who began the year on the Jags’ practice squad, became the highest-graded receiver on the team. He finished third in yards with 434, and while he only found the end zone once, he was Lawrence’s favorite target down the stretch of the season. His receiving grade was just average at 69.8, but he made a lot of contributions even when the ball wasn’t coming to him, racking up an 84.4 grade in terms of run blocking.

Nobody expected Treadwell to play as big a role as he did this year, but after the most productive season of his entire career (in which he graded as the league’s No. 48 receiver), he’s likely earned a role on next year’s team, as well.

S Andrew Wingard (69.9)

Wingard was often used as a scapegoat in the secondary, and he was arguably outplayed by rookie Andre Cisco after missing the last few games of the season with an injury. Still, Wingard was better than he got credit for in the eyes of PFF, especially in coverage where he graded at 75.2. After totaling a career-high 88 tackles (which was third on the team) to go with an interception, Wingard — the league’s No. 34 safety — proved he can at least be a role player on the team moving forward.

OT Walker Little (68.8)

Not many of Jacksonville’s rookies were able to make a big impact in 2021, but Little showed positive signs in the action he did see. He started three games on the year, including the final two of the season, and he was very solid as a pass-blocker, grading at 70.2. His 61.9 run-blocking grade leaves a lot to be desired, but the offensive line didn’t see much regression with him in the lineup.

Considering the Jaguars have a decision to make regarding Cam Robinson (and given the ongoing struggles from Jawaan Taylor) the team will likely rely on him to start at one of the tackle spots next season.

