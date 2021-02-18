Jaguars to launch Urban Meyer era with new, old-school teal look

If you're switching out the engine and transmission, you might as well slap on a new coat of paint.

Amid an offseason of sweeping personnel and leadership change, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Wednesday they'll also launch a new look in 2021. Kind of.

Starting next season, the Jaguars are changing their primary home jerseys from black to throwback teal. The team made the announcement alongside a statement from equipment manager Jimmy Luck.

"Teal inspires great memories of some of our franchise's greatest moments," Luck said in the statement. "Making the switch to teal as our primary uniform color allows us to celebrate that history while kicking off a new era of Jaguars football."

They also released a hype video. Because if designating your throwback jerseys as your primary colors doesn't warrant percussive histrionics, then what does?

Color change isn't the only big shift in Jacksonville

Along with the new/old uniforms, the Jaguars will start the 2021 season with a new head coach in Urban Meyer and a new full-time general manager in Trent Baalke. They'll presumably add a new quarterback in Clemson's Trevor Lawrence during April's NFL draft.

As the Jaguars build hope that they can change their decades-long culture of losing, they appear to be banking on a color change as part of that culture shift.

Jacksonville's history in teal isn't all bad

The Jaguars wore teal as their primary color since their 1995 inception until new team owner Shahid Khan made the call to switch to black after purchasing the franchise in 2011. That, too, was presumably an effort to launch a new era in the aftermath of years of ineptitude that had yielded two playoff appearances in the previous 12 seasons.

That plan didn't work out so well.

And there is some winning attached to the teal. The Jaguars stormed out of the gates as an expansion franchise, making the playoffs in four straight seasons on the heels of a 4-12 campaign during their 1995 debut. It appears there were enough fans remaining with fond memories of teal to push the change through.

The decision was catalyzed by a successful team Twitter campaign.

Twitter, you figured out our cryptic message.



If this gets 21K retweets, we'll make it happen.



RT to Make Teal Primary, #DUUUVAL — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 16, 2021

It's going to take a lot more than a color switch to initiate a culture change in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are banking on Meyer to build the franchise into something Jaguars fans can be proud of.

He's not off to a great start.

