Jaguars-Titans winner wins AFC South, Jaguars can still earn wild card with a loss and help

Tonight’s game between the Titans and Jaguars is billed as the AFC South championship, as the winner wins the division. But the playoff implications go a bit deeper.

For the Titans, it’s simple: They must win tonight or their season is over. If they win tonight they win the AFC South and get a home playoff game next weekend; if they lose or tie tonight they are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

If the Jaguars win or tie, the Jaguars win the AFC South. But even if the Jaguars lose, they can still be a wild card.

If the Jaguars lose, they need the Patriots to lose to the Bills, the Dolphins to lose to the Jets, and the Steelers to lose to the Browns. If those three games go their way, the Jaguars would be the final AFC wild card team.

