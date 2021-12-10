Will the Jaguars-Titans Week 14 matchup be on TV in your area?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are licking their wounds after a 37-7 beatdown last week at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, and they hit the road yet again this weekend to take on another likely playoff team in the Tennessee Titans. The Titans won the first matchup in this division rivalry in October in a 37-19 beatdown, but now they will have to take on a 2-10 Jags team without star running back Derrick Henry, who is currently on the injured reserve.

Henry isn’t the only offensive player the Titans will be without, either. Receiver A.J. Brown has also been placed on the injured reserve, and though veteran Julio Jones is set to return from his stint on the IR, Jacksonville also gets its best player in the secondary back in Shaquill Griffin, who missed the last two games with a concussion.

The Jags have many problems on both sides of the ball, but with the defense back at full strength against a Tennessee offense that isn’t the same as it was earlier in the year, they could have a chance. A good game for the passing offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence could increase those chances considerably, as the Titans’ defense is just alright and struggles quite a bit against the pass.

But the Jaguars’ offense has been anemic, and that will be easier said than done. If you want to see if Jacksonville can pull off its first win in Nashville since 2013, the game will be locally broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. EST in the yellow-shaded area below, per 506Sports.

As you can see, the game will be televised within most of north Florida west to Tallahassee and south to Orlando, as well as most of South Georgia and parts of South Carolina. It will also be available in most of the state of Tennessee and select portions of Kentucky, Illinois, North Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama, as well as an added sliver of north Georgia. Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will be on the call for CBS.

Jacksonville’s season has been mostly a disaster under first-year coach Urban Meyer, but a win over the Titans for the first time since 2019 would be a nice progress marker for the squad.