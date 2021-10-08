Will the Jaguars-Titans game be on TV in your area?

The road doesn’t get much easier for the 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. After losing in Thursday Night Football on a heartbreaking game-winning kick as time expired, the team returns home to face the 2-2 division-leading Tennessee Titans.

It’s been a disappointing start to the year for the Titans, who aren’t playing very good defense right now. They’re also a very injured squad who could be down several starters for Sunday’s game.

Still, Tennessee presents challenges, namely in NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry, who is once again having a dominant start to the season.

Jaguars fans wanting to catch this game will have a slightly larger geographical window than they have in the last few weeks. Per 506Sports, the 1 p.m. kickoff game will be televised in the turquoise-shaded area below.

That includes most of North Florida from Jacksonville to Tallahassee and a good portion of southern Georgia. The game will be locally broadcast through the entire state of Tennessee, as well, and most of the northern half of the state of Alabama will also receive this game.

Fans in select areas of South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi will also be able to watch the game on their local CBS affiliate. On the call will be Tom McCarthy and Tiki Barber.

The Jaguars are underdogs in this one, but not as much as one might expect for a team that has yet to earn a mark in the win column, including a loss against a Houston Texans team that hasn’t been competitive since.

A win over arguably their biggest division rival would go a long way toward righting the ship in Jacksonville.