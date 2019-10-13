Jaguars tight end knocked out after taking brutal helmet-to-helmet hit

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Geoff Swaim became the latest NFL player to be knocked out on the field. During Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, Swaim took a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked him out cold.

The play occurred with roughly 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old Swaim catches a shot pass while running across the middle of the field. Swaim doesn’t see Saints linebacker Demario Davis closing in until it’s too late. The two players smack helmets, and Swaim is immediately knocked out.

Davis didn’t have much time to react, so it’s tough to say whether the hit was intentional. The 30-year-old Davis didn’t act like it was, though. He kneeled down on the field waiting for Swaim to recover.

Emotional scene as #Saints LB Demario Davis is on the field with players from both teams praying for #Jaguars TE Jeff Swaim whom Davis hit on an attempted pass.



Looked like Davis led with shoulder, but tried to duck underneath. Swaim took a huge shot. Being tended to now. pic.twitter.com/ORlTukeBTX — Deuce Windham (@RevDeuceWindham) October 13, 2019

Swaim was able to walk off the field once he regained consciousness. He is being evaluated for a concussion.

The league will likely evaluate the hit to determine whether Davis should be fined or suspended.

Geoff Swaim took a big hit Sunday. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

