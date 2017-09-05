Jaguars-Texans game to be played in Houston

Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston two weeks ago but the Texans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at NGR Stadium this week.

Sunday's NFL opener between the Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be staged at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan was happy to trade games with the Texans this season following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Fortunately for the Texans they will not have to relocate for their week one matchup.

Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston two weeks ago and the city is still recovering, but with the Astros already playing a series with the New York Mets over the weekend in MLB, and the Houston mayor urging the city's sports teams to get back to action with the hopes of giving the town a sense of normalcy, the Texans will be playing their season opener at home.

The NFL cancelled the Texans' final preseason game with the Dallas Cowboys so the team could make it back into the city to see their families.