Jaguars tender Andrew Wingard, extend Terry Godwin

While the Jaguars have been on a spending frenzy to open the league’s negotiating period, but have moved to keep two of their own on Tuesday afternoon.

Jacksonville announced that the team has tendered restricted free agent safety Andrew Wingard and extended the contract of receiver Terry Godwin.

Wingard started 15 games for the Jaguars last season, recording 88 total tackles, an interception, and a sack. Wingard entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2019. He’s played in 44 games with 21 starts.

Godwin missed the entire 2021 season while on injured reserve. He previously appeared in three games back in 2020, recording three receptions for 32 yards.

He started his career as a Panthers seventh-round pick in 2019, but was waived during the team’s roster cuts at the end of training camp. Jacksonville added him to its practice squad late in the season.

