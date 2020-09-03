Jaguars' teardown continues as they trade safety Ronnie Harrison to Browns

Another day, another Jacksonville Jaguars starter out the door.

NFL Network first reported that the Jaguars will send safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns reportedly will send a 2021 fifth-round pick to Jacksonville.

This deal comes after Sunday’s trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings and the release of running back Leonard Fournette, who since has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That’s now three players drafted in the top three rounds by the Jaguars who have been dumped in the past five days. Those three players started a combined 76 games for Jacksonville over the past two seasons.

Safety Ronnie Harrison has been traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Cleveland Browns. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts) More

The Browns lost second-round safety Grant Delpit to a season-ending injury when he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon back on Aug. 24.

Harrison, 23, was a third-round pick by Jacksonville in 2018. He started 14 games last season, intercepting two passes, notching two sacks and recovering one fumble.

Jaguars adding more draft ammo

The Jaguars, meanwhile, keep adding to their 2021 NFL draft till.

They now have two first-rounders (theirs and the Rams’ picks), two second-rounders (theirs and the Vikings’), one third-rounder, two fourth-rounders (theirs and the Rams’) and two fifth-rounders (theirs and the Browns’), plus a conditional fifth-rounder from the Vikings that can turn into a third-rounder if Minnesota wins the Super Bowl.

They’ve now lost a total of five starters from last season’s defense dating back to last year. After trading Jalen Ramsey to the Rams late last season, they also moved Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, Ngakoue and Harrison in 2020.

More from Yahoo Sports: