Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy placed on injured reserve

Tight end was already a very thin position group for Jacksonville, and now it’s getting even thinner. On Wednesday, the team announced that it is placing James O’Shaughnessy on injured reserve.

O’Shaughnessy left the Jags’ Week 2 loss against the Denver Broncos with a high ankle sprain after appearing on just three offensive snaps, in which he made one catch for 24 yards. He has been Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target among the tight end group so far, as he caught six passes for 48 yards in Week 1.

Without O’Shaughnessy, the team will look to backup tight ends Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell for production, but neither has been a primarily pass-catching tight end at any point in their respective careers. The Jags also have reserve tight end Jacob Hollister, who they signed on Sept. 3 and is likely to see an expanded role moving forward.

After placing O’Shaughnessy on injured reserve, the Jaguars brought in cornerback Nevin Lawson to occupy the empty roster spot. Per NFL rules, O’Shaughnessy can be brought back to the active roster after three weeks.