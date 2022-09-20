Jaguars TE Evan Engram: Stiff-arming Stephon Gilmore ‘felt f—-ng awesome’

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was pretty diplomatic when reporters asked him Monday about his massive stiff-arm against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore, telling them that it was “a cool moment” that lifted the team.

But in a mic’d up video posted by the Jaguars, Engram had a more colorful way of describing the play.

“Did it look as cool as it felt?” Engram could be seen asking teammate Dan Arnold. “It felt f—-ng awesome.”

Engram’s stiff-arm of Gilmore earned him just enough yardage to convert a third down late in the first half Sunday. It set up a 52-yard field goal for kicker Riley Patterson a few plays later that gave the Jaguars a 17-0 lead.

Other highlights from Engram’s mic’d up game include him telling his teammates on the sideline “This s—‘s fun!”

Through two games with the Jaguars, Engram has 11 receptions on 12 targets with 74 receiving yards.

