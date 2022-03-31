Jaguars TE coach Richard Angulo checks out Trey McBride at Colorado State’s Pro Day

The Jacksonville Jaguars still have a need at tight end even though they signed former New York Giant Evan Engram to a one-year deal in free agency. For this reason, many still expect the Jags to take advantage of an interesting group of tight end prospects in the draft and potentially select one.

Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jags, Cincinnati Bengals have TE coaches on hand at Colorado State pro-day. Titans have Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort on hand. Trey McBride, TE1, ran forty in times which ranged from 4.52s to 4.61s, much faster than anyone expected — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 30, 2022

Head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke sent their tight ends coach Richard Angulo to check out Colorado State’s Trey McBride’s pro day on Wednesday. Jacksonville was in attendance for it along with the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals.

McBride is considered one of the best tight ends in this year’s draft and could see his name called during the second round. In his junior season with the Rams in 2021, he caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged 12.5 yards per catch.

NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein says McBride is a two-way tight end with great size, strength, and ball skills but needs improvement in the blocking game. He also writes that he lacks top-end speed and quickness but has the body control and sticky hands to win tough contested catches.

Based on his current projections in mock drafts, the Jags would likely have to use their pick at No. 33 in the second round to snag McBride. With the team signing Engram, though, that feels unlikely, which means they would have to hope McBride falls to the next round if they want him.