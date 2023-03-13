Jaguars TE Chris Manhertz to sign with Broncos

The Denver Broncos reached an agreement with Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Chris Manhertz on a two-year, $6 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Manhertz, 30, offered little in terms of receiving ability, but was on the field for more than a third of the Jaguars’ offensive snaps in each of the last two seasons due to his blocking prowess.

In two seasons in Jacksonville, Manhertz caught 12 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to his two years with the Jaguars, Manhertz broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. In October 2016, he was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers and played 67 games with the team over the next four and a half seasons.

Earlier this offseason, the Jaguars used the franchise tag to retain Evan Engram. The team is also set to lose tight end Dan Arnold, who will also become a free agent Wednesday.

The Jaguars also have 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell and 2022 undrafted addition Gerrit Prince on the roster at tight end.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire