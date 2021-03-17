Jaguars have taken calls about trading Gardner Minshew

The Jaguars are expected to use the first overall pick in the NFL draft on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which would mean there’s no real future for quarterback Gardner Minshew in Jacksonville. So a trade may be in order.

Jacksonville has received calls about trading Minshew, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Minshew could be an attractive option for a team without much cap space, as he’s due just $850,000 this year and $965,000 next year.

A 2019 sixth-round draft pick, Minshew has started 20 games in his two NFL seasons completing 62.9 percent of his passes while averaging 6.9 yards per attempt and totaling 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

