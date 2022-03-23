Jaguars’ Super Bowl odds slightly improve after free agency spending spree

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ splurge in the NFL free agency period, their odds to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season improved slightly. They want from +10000 on Feb. 14 to a present figure of +9000, according to Tipico Sportsbooks.

Despite Jacksonville’s improvement, the franchise still only has the 30th-best odds to win the Super Bowl. The Jaguars only have better odds than the Houston Texans (+20000), New York Jets (+20000), and Detroit Lions (+10000). In the latest update, they now have the same odds as the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.

It’s not surprising to see Jacksonville’s odds jump up a good amount after all the moves it made during free agency. The Jaguars added some pieces to their defense like cornerback Darious Williams, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun. Then on offense, they got second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence more weapons to work with and some extra protection upfront with the additions of receiver Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram, and guard Brandon Scherff. However, they are still considered a long shot for the Super Bowl but anything can happen in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills (+650), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750), Kansas City Chiefs (+900), Los Angeles Chargers (+1000), and Green Bay Packers (+1000) are the five organizations that have the best odds to win currently.