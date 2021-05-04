Jaguars’ Super Bowl odds following 2021 NFL Draft

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read
The 2021 NFL draft is behind us, and that means that, more or less, offseason roster turnover has come to an end. Fan and analysts have a much better idea of where each team’s strengths and weaknesses will be, and based on that, BetMGM has updated its odds to win Super Bowl LVI.

Unsurprisingly, the two teams that played in the Super Bowl last year are considered the most likely to win it this time around. The Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds at +450, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just behind them at +700.

Despite having the worst record in 2020 and drafting first overall, Jacksonville doesn’t have the worst odds to win the Super Bowl next year. Those honors go to its division rival, the Houston Texans, who are +25000 to win. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the situation with quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the team used its first pick in the draft to select a passer in Davis Mills.

Just as they did in our last update, the Jaguars currently have the third-worst odds at +12500, ahead of Houston and the Detroit Lions (+20000). The Jags’ other AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans, have +2000 and +4000 odds, respectively.

Despite Jacksonville’s improvements this offseason (such as adding a franchise quarterback in first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence), oddsmakers think their chances of going from worst to first in one year are slim to none.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

