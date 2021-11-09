How Jaguars stunned Bills and pulled upset of the year

On paper, the Week 9 game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars seemed to be an outright mismatch.

Entering the game, the Bills were 5-2 while the Jaguars were 1-6. Buffalo was favored by 14½ points at Tipico Sportsbook, and the number went even higher elsewhere.

Undaunted, the Jaguars went out and delivered arguably the biggest upset win in franchise history with a 9-6 victory.

It was one of those hard-fought defensive games where one team wins in the trenches. The Jaguars made it extremely hard for Bills quarterback Josh Allen to get his offense going early, and the difficulty continued all afternoon.

Entering the Buffalo game, the Jaguars defense ranked last in the NFL in total yards allowed, third-down defense and takeaways. Despite those rankings, they have a pretty decent run defense. They currently rank third in the league in opponent yards per rushing attempt, only allowing 3.8.

To that point, Jacksonville limited Bills running backs to 22 rushing yards. When Allen looked to pass, the Jaguars greeted him with disguised looks and a variety of blitzes.

Let’s explore the game film and analyze three key areas where the Jaguars outperformed the Bills.

Interior pressure on the QB

The Jaguars defense brought a ton of pressure against Allen, hitting him eight times, sacking him four times, recording two interceptions and forcing a crucial fumble.

For the first time in NFL history, a defender with the same name as the opposing quarterback recorded a sack. Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen had one of the best games of his career, recording an interception, a sack, two tackles for loss, a QB hit, and a fumble recovery.

Bryan only had 3½ sacks in his whole career prior to the game. But by the second quarter, he was getting triple-teamed to stop the inside pressure.

When the pressure from the inside got to the quarterback, defensive coordinator Joe Cullen started calling more blitzes from the outside. That is when it really started to take a toll on the Bills’ offensive line.

Outside blitz

The second factor that helped the Jaguars take over the game on defense was their ability to continually switch up their looks up front and bring disguised blitzes. The Jaguars’ defense is labeled as a 3-4 hybrid, but they showed a number of different looks on Sunday. That includes lining up with four-man fronts, stacking the box with linebackers and then calling safety blitzes from the outside to keep the Bills’ offense guessing.

The clip below details what might have been the play of the game. The Jaguars dialed up a two-man blitz from the left side and then dropped an outside linebacker, Allen, into coverage.

Smoot does a great job staying home and not biting on the play-action. He finished the game with a forced fumble, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and three solo tackles. On the next drive, Smoot sacked Allen to force the Bills into a fourth-and-16 with just over a minute left. Buffalo failed to convert and wouldn’t get the ball back.

Cornerbacks

The Jaguars needed a solid plan on defense to give their cornerbacks a chance to make plays against the Bills’ leading receivers, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

To keep the pressure up, the Jaguars put their corners in man coverage, leaving both safeties over the top. When the receivers were covered on the outside, it allowed time for the blitz to get there.

On the play below, nickel corner Rudy Ford blitzed from the outside, and safety Andrew Wingard made a perfect play on the outside to keep the Bills offense behind the line of scrimmage.

In conclusion, the Jaguars defense played its best game of the season. There were very few missed tackles but many successful blitzes, and stopping the run was key. Put it all together and you get the upset of the year.

