Jaguars still have 2 out, 4 limited in Thursday practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars made no updates to their injury report from Wednesday to Thursday, listing the same two players as non-participants and four players as limited ahead of a Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Return specialist and wide receiver Jamal Agnew wasn’t dressed for practice, but cornerback Tyson Campbell joined the team for stretching before leaving to work on the side.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/tjqe8FjBDl — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 16, 2023

It’d be surprising if wide receiver Zay Jones, who was limited again, is back on the field Sunday after sitting out for more than a month with a knee injury. The other three limited players seem on track to play against the Titans.

For Tennessee, there were a few updates and all in the wrong direction. Linebacker Chase Campbell was placed on injured, reserve, cornerback Anthony Kendall didn’t practice at all, and linebacker Luke Gifford was limited.

While three key players — Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, and Denico Autry — were all listed, it was just a rest day for the trio of veterans.

