Jaguars will stick with Blake Bortles

The Jaguars didn’t have much interest in having Blake Bortles throw the ball during Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but they aren’t making a quarterback change.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday that Bortles will start against the Bills in Week 12.

Bortles attempted only 18 passes while getting sacked six times and running twice in Sunday’s 20-16 loss to Pittsburgh. The Jaguars were up 16-0 in that game, but went three-and-out four times after the Steelers got on the board late in the third quarter. The last of those drives ended when the Steelers stopped running back Leonard Fournette on a third-and-five run from their own 30-yard-line after the two-minute warning.

Those 18 attempts and the 104 passing yards they generated were both season lows for Bortles, who was benched in Week Seven but has otherwise remained a part of the first team this season.

Cody Kessler and Landry Jones are the other quarterbacks on the Jaguars roster.