Jaguars get steamrolled by Rams 37-7: Here are the reactions from Twitter

The Jacksonville Jaguars have once again hit double-digit losses after getting steamrolled by the Los Angeles Rams Sunday by a score of 37-7. Heading into the game, the Jags’ struggles on the West Coast were well documented, but fans had hopes that the team would be more competitive than they were.

While the losses are nothing new for Jacksonville this season, the Jags Twitter community still let their frustrations with the team be known, especially when it came to the issues related to the coaching staff. Here are just a few tweets that sum up how the fanbase and those surrounding the team felt after watching the team take one of the worse losses of Week 13:

The happiest day of every NFL player’s life is that first time realizing they don’t have to deal with the Jags FO anymore https://t.co/9rKAIVA1iu — GreatValueCouch (@BCBCouch) December 5, 2021

Whoever is making the decision to keep JRob off the field should be left in LA. Hyde sucks. Yes Robinson fumbled, but he was body slammed by the best defender in the NFL. — Trey Johnson (@dosanthemum) December 5, 2021

Did the Rams really find out today if they were good or were the Jags just that bad? I wonder. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 6, 2021

I know Urbs is Shad’s guy, but they should completely clean house after this one. Hapless staff led by someone who doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing in this league. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) December 5, 2021

We're not giving up on Trevor, we're giving up on the people tasked with developing him. We've literally had the worst head coach in league history and we somehow look worse than we did under Gus Bradley. https://t.co/gg0Tm12sud — Mad King Mike (2-9) (@KingM91) December 6, 2021

I have no words for how frustrated this team makes me. — The “Golden Domer Rootin” MC Wale (@theMCwale) December 5, 2021

I mean you HAVE to fire Darrell Bevell after this game right? — she want AB (@downbad69_) December 5, 2021

We seriously just

– ran to Viska

– screen to Hyde

– draw to Hyde Bevell should be in prison — Vegas Jags fan (@Jag28fan) December 5, 2021

This will be the Jaguars' 10th season with 10 or more losses in the last 11 years. The Jaguars (2-10) have a losing record for the 12th time in the last 14 seasons. Only one winning season in that span (2017). Jags were 8-8 in 2010. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 5, 2021

After being a first time season ticket holder this year, I have so much more respect than I already did for those of you that have stuck this out for YEARS. Two home games left & I’m ready for it to be over. — 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 🇵🇭 (@PhiltheFilipino) December 6, 2021

I can’t get over the James Robinson stuff. I’ve never seen anything like it. Earlier in season he got only 6 second half touches, last week on the sideline for 16 plays and today benched for 20 plays and went two quarters in between touches. I’ll spend this red-eye wondering. 🤔 — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 6, 2021

What does Urban actually do? — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 6, 2021

Laquon Treadwell was the most talented WR for the Jaguars today, nothing against him but he probably wouldn’t be on an active roster if it wasn’t for Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke. Put that into perspective when criticizing Trevor Lawrence. — Nick Elenis (@NickElenis) December 6, 2021

The only thing Urban Meyer actively manages in a game is making sure his knee caps stay warm. — The Jag Roar Podcast (@jagroarpodcast) December 6, 2021