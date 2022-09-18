The Jaguars entered this week having defeated the Colts seven consecutive times at home.

Make it eight.

Jacksonville dominated Indianapolis from cover to cover, defeating the Colts 24-0 in Week Two.

The Jaguars teed off on quarterback Matt Ryan, picking him off three times. They got him on the opening drive and twice in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory. Coordinator Mike Caldwell’s defense made Ryan look every bit of 37 years old, as the quarterback finished 16-of-30 for 195 yards. He was sacked five times as the Jaguars racked up nine quarterback hits.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had a 21-yard run but otherwise was shut down. He finished the game with nine carries for 54 yards.

Edge rusher Josh Allen had a pair of sacks, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss in the contest.

Offensively, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was an efficient 25-of-30 for 235 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He connected with receiver Christian Kirk for both of those TDs — one from 10-yards out and another from 5-yards out late in the third quarter.

Running back James Robinson had a 37-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. And kicker Riley Patterson had a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Colts remain winless at 0-1-1 after a tie with the Texans last week. But ownership will certainly not be pleased with a shutout loss to Jacksonville. Indianapolis will host the Chiefs in Week Three.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson now has his first win with his new team. The Jaguars will be on the road to face the Chargers next week.

Jaguars steamroll Colts 24-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk