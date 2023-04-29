Jaguars stay with offense, select Auburn running back Tank Bigsby in NFL draft third round

Tank Bigsby runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine on March 5.

The Jaguars’ third-round draft pick got his nickname from his mother when playing pee wee football at 7 years old.

Cartavious Bigsby broke a tackle and his helmet went flying off. That didn’t stop him and he took it to the house, sans helmet.

His mother told him after the game, ”you were running like a tank.”

It’s been Tank Bigsby every since.

“No one really knows my real name,” the Auburn running back said on Friday after the Jaguars made him their third offensive pick of the draft, enlarging a running back room that already contains 1,000-yard rusher Travis Etienne, versatile JaMycal Hasty, last season’s fifth-round pick from Ole Miss, Snoop Conner and free-agent signee D’Ernest Johnson.

Tank fits, both in physique and personality. Bigsby is 6 feet and 213 pounds and has a straight-forward, make-them-miss style that produced 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons, along with 72 receptions for 448 yards.

“I’m very excited … Just ready to get to work,” Bigsby said in a post-round teleconference with the media. “The stress level went down. I’m on the team, I can get to work. Words can’t explain how excited I am.”

Bigsby believes his style of running will fit behind the Jaguars’ zone-blocking scheme.

“I love zone blocking, breaking tackles, making guys miss,” he said. ”It makes me a running back. That’s what I’m bringing to the table … make guys miss, running hard, getting first downs, whatever I need to do to make this team win.”

Bigsby said he was intrigued in meetings with Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke about Pederson’s offense at the NFL scouting combine and Auburn’s pro day.

“I felt the energy,” he said of Pederson. “I can’t want to get around him again.”

However, contact dried up after the Auburn pro day and he said he was surprised when his phone rang before the Jaguars’ pick at No. 88 with a 904 area code.

“I honestly did not know,” he said of the Jaguars’ intentions. ”I was so shocked when I saw the 904. It was crazy … it was amazing.”

Pederson loves the energy and the juice Bigsby will bring to the position group.

“I feel really good about that room,” he said. ”There’s a lot of depth there. There’s great competition that’s going to show up. The type of person that Tank is … we love the way he runs. He’s a smart guy, a smart runner.”

Bigsby was born in Atlanta but played high school football at Hogansville Callaway, where he rushed for 3,857 yards and 49 touchdowns in his last two seasons. He gained 2,221 yards and scored 22 times as a junior and was ranked seventh among all Georgia recruits in 2019 by 247Sports.

He also remembers watching a Cartersville High quarterback named Trevor Lawrence — one of his new Jaguars teammates.

“I saw him playing in person … amazing,” he said.

Bigsby was named the SEC freshman of the year in 2020 when he gained 834 yards and scored five touchdowns. He gained 1,099 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 2021 and had 970 yards and 10 scores last season.

