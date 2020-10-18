Jaguars starting a kicker who has never kicked a regular season field goal at any level

The Jacksonville Jaguars are having a rough go of things at the kicker position. On Sunday they’ll start Jon Brown at kicker and become the first team in NFL history to have a different player attempt a field goal or extra point in five straight games.

The team has turned to Brown because the Jags’ last four kickers have gotten injured. Elevated from the practice squad on Monday, he’s at best a Plan E for the Jags. How do we know? Brown has never kicked or even attempted a field goal in a regular season game. Not just in the NFL, but also during his college career.

Soccer player turned kicker

Brown is a former soccer player who was good enough to make the U-17 national team as a teenager. He originally focused on soccer in college, but decided to transfer so he could also play football, which he’d played in high school. Eventually he focused entirely on football, and made the Louisville football team as a walk on after training to translate his soccer skills into kicking.

Bad luck and injuries prevented Brown from playing much — he was a kickoff specialist who attempted no field goals — and after his medical redshirt was denied his only shot at playing more football was to dazzle NFL scouts at Louisville Pro Day. He did just that, and earned himself an invite to the Cincinnati Bengals minicamp in 2016.

If the Jaguars' kicker makes a field goal on Sunday, it'll be his first field goal ever at any level. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) More

Now after being promoted from the Jaguars practice squad, Brown has a chance to make history. Not just the slightly embarrassing five-kickers-in-five-weeks history, but actual history. If he makes a field goal when the Jags play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, he would be just the sixth Black player to make an NFL field goal. The other five players are Gene Mingo, Obed Ariri, Donald Igwebuike, Cedric Oglesby, and Justin Medlock.

For the record, Brown has made a field goal in a game before. Just not in a college or professional game that actually counted. He made a 55-yarder during a Bengals preseason game a few years ago, so his foot has the power. Now he just has to send it through the uprights while the clock is running on Sunday.

