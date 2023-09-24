Jaguars start rallying with touchdown early in second half

The Jaguars' comeback has begun.

Jacksonville, which trailed 17-0 at halftime, took the second half kickoff and marched 67 yards in only seven plays. They used Travis Etienne to start with three consecutive runs for 32 yards.

Tank Bigsby finished it with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Jimmie Ward's 25-yard pass interference penalty on Calvin Ridley in the end zone on third-and-13 set up Bigsby's score.

Etienne now has 84 yards on 16 carries and is the leading receiver, too, with three catches for 42 yards.