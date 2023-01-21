The Jaguars’ best drive of the day came at a big time.

To start the fourth quarter, Jacksonville marched down the field on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Travis Etienne running into the end zone from four yards out.

The Chiefs’ lead is now down to 20-17.

With Patrick Mahomes hobbling on an injured ankle, it’s not going to be easy for the Chiefs to hold this lead. The Jaguars are very much alive.

Jaguars start fourth quarter with touchdown drive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk