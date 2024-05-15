Jaguars stadium deal has more hurdles to clear

The striking of a deal between the Jaguars and the mayor of Jacksonville to renovate the team's stadium is the beginning, not the end.

Two key approvals are necessary, as noted by David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union. First, Jacksonville City Council must vote in favor of the deal; a simple majority of the 19-member body is required. Next, at least 24 NFL owners must give the deal a thumb's up.

There's no specific reason to think either approval won't be given. However, there's one interesting wrinkle that hasn't gotten much attention. As originally proposed by the team, the Jaguars and taxpayers would contribute $1 billion each to a $2 billion project. Now, it's a $1.4 billion renovation with the city picking up 55 percent, which equates to $775 million.

It's unclear why or how the project became less ambitious and costly. It's also safe to assume the final cost will be significantly more than $1.4 billion, because that's how these things tend to go. However, as in Buffalo with the Bills' new stadium, the Jaguars will be responsible for cost overruns.

Via Mark Long of the Associated Press, construction would begin after the 2025 season. The team would play before a reduced capacity in 2026, and it would play its home games in Gainesville or Orlando in 2027. (Daytona International Speedway is no longer an option.)

The Jaguars would sign a 30-year lease, which would keep them from moving to London. They would nevertheless continue to play at least one home game in London every season, and potentially two in years with nine home games.