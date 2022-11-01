Jaguars spurn trade deadline interest, keep OLB Josh Allen

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move ahead of the trade deadline when they sent a pair of conditional draft picks to the Atlanta Falcons for wide receiver Calvin Ridley. But the even bigger move for the Jaguars on Tuesday was the one they didn’t make.

Despite reports saying there was “huge interest” in pass rusher Josh Allen with multiple teams — including the Kansas City Chiefs — inquiring, the 2-6 Jaguars opted against being sellers at the deadline.

It’s unclear what kind of compensation was on the table for Allen, but the offers likely weren’t cheap. Fellow pass rusher Bradley Chubb was dealt for a package that included a first-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds, while the Los Angeles Rams reportedly offered two first-rounders to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns.

Allen, 25, has been the least productive of the three, but not by much. And just like Chubb and Burns, he’s made one career Pro Bowl. With Allen under contract through the 2023 season, it’s not unreasonable to think the Jaguars could’ve received at least a first-round pick for the three-time defensive captain. The team chose not to bite.

What does that mean?

For one, it shows that the Jaguars believe they’re closer to contending than rebuilding. That’s not surprising given how frustratingly close the team has come to winning on a weekly basis only to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. There’s also not much reason for general manager Trent Baalke to think he can sell off valuable assets and still be around to reap the benefits of future draft picks.

Secondly, it’s clear the Jaguars see Allen as a long-term building block. With the end of his rookie contract not far off on the horizon, the Jaguars would’ve shipped Allen off for picks if the team felt a long-term extension was going to be too rich.

And make no mistake, it’ll be pricy.

The Denver Broncos gave pass rusher Randy Gregory a five-year, $70 million deal in the offseason, despite multiple suspensions early in his career with the Dallas Cowboys and 16.5 sacks in five seasons with the team. The Miami Dolphins dished out a four-year, $65.4 million contract to defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah after he recorded nine sacks in his first two seasons with the team.

It’ll presumably cost at least $15 million per year to keep Allen, and the Jaguars seemingly showed Tuesday they don’t think that price is too much.

