Jaguars sponsor wants name removed from Sunday’s clown-out game

The RoofClaim.com is on fire.

The roofing business wants to have its name removed from the Week 18 Jaguars home game, based on the plan by fans to show up dressed as clowns to protest the ongoing presence of Trent Baalke as the G.M.

The company has agreed to pay $600,000 per year in exchange for being spotlighted for a single game. That game apparently lands on Sunday, against the Colts.

Via Steve Patterson of the Florida Times-Union, the company has sued to have its name removed from Sunday’s game, claiming that the team “has utterly failed to provide the sponsorship benefits outlined in the agreement.” The company asked the Jaguars to remove the name from the game on December 16, when Urban Meyer was fired as head coach. The Jaguars allegedly “insisted” that the sponsorship continue.

Coincidentally, we’re recently suggested that FedEx should ask to have its name removed from the Washington Football Team’s home stadium after Sunday’s railing collapse. Maybe RoofClaim.com will help give FedEx a template for tapping out.

For now, the effort by RoofClaim.com represents either marketing brilliance given the free advertising it will be getting through the news covers or a P.R. disaster by making the connection to the Jaguars more prominently known.

