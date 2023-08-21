Jaguars work on special teams drill during indoor practice at Miller Center
The Jacksonville Jaguars practiced indoors on Monday at the Miller Electric Center as they began their final week of training camp.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
How did the Jaguars score on this?
Travis Etienne posted 1,125 rushing yards in his de facto rookie year.
Brooks Koepka narrowly missed an automatic slot on this year's Ryder Cup team. Will he get a captain's pick? It's still up in the air.
In a big night for the Americans, Grant Holloway won his third-straight world title in the 100 meter hurdles.
Pulisic introduced himself to Serie A in style.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus looks to make sense out of some interesting ADP changes after Week 2 of exhibition play.
We asked five fantasy analysts which QBs could deliver a breakout campaign this season. All five candidates are going after pick 100 on Yahoo.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Monday's Ravens at Commanders game.
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.
Rubiales said in a Monday video that he "made a mistake" when he kissed Jenni Hermoso. He has not yet been punished for it.
The Chargers had a collapse for the ages in the playoffs.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
ESPN's MNF preshow is going to look a little different this season.
Whether a conservatorship was ever appropriate is under newfound scrutiny now that Michael Oher has alleged that the Tuohys misled him into signing it as a rising high school senior.
The NFL-leading running back could end his holdout soon.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.