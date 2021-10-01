Jaguars’ snap counts from Week 4 loss to Cincinnati

Jacksonville is certainly making progress, that much is clear. Against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night football, the team led 14-0 at halftime, and starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t turn the ball over. But the Jaguars’ defense couldn’t hold up in the second half, and the team falls to 0-4 to start the season.

Still, the Jags showed signs of improvement, and they’re starting to hammer down the way they’re using their personnel. They’re subbing fewer players in, and the starters are (for the most part) playing the majority of the game.

Here’s what we can learn from Jacksonville’s snap counts in Week 4.

*The following info was obtained by (NFLGSIS).

Offense

Analysis

Right guard A.J. Cann had to exit the game with a knee injury in the first half, and he was replaced by Ben Bartch , who played on 62% of offensive snaps in this game. Those are important reps for Bartch, who likely represents the team’s future at the position with Cann playing on an expiring contract.

Receiver D.J. Chark Jr. was carted off the field on the team’s opening drive, and as a result, the majority of the receiver reps outside of Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. went to Tavon Austin , who appeared on 73% of offensive snaps in his Jaguars debut, though he managed just one catch for eight yards. Assuming Chark is unlikely to return this season, Austin could be a starter moving forward.

The Jags had success on the ground early on, but they moved away from it in the second half, largely because Carlos Hyde was inactive with a shoulder injury. Starter James Robinson was on the field for 95% of offensive snaps, with Dare Ogunbowale seeing just three snaps and two carries.

With James O’Shaughnessy on the injured reserve, Chris Manhertz is playing the most reps of any tight end. But Dan Arnold, who was acquired this week in the C.J. Henderson trade, was No. 2 in his Jags debut, and he was the only tight end with multiple catches. He should play a bigger role in the offense moving forward.

Defense

Analysis