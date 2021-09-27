Jaguars’ snap counts from Week 3 loss to Arizona

Jacksonville’s third-straight loss to open the 2021 season was a bit of a mixed bag. In many ways, the team showed signs of progress, especially on defense. It mostly slowed down a high-powered offense led by an MVP candidate in Kyler Murray, and it even led at the half. But to get there, it required a kick-six, and the same old problems plagued the Jags in the second half: mainly, turnovers.

Trevor Lawrence gave the ball away four times, including a pick-six while the Jags led by two that surrendered the lead for good. It’s clear Jacksonville still has a long way to go, though it did at least look competitive for much of this game.

Here’s what the Jaguars’ snap counts from that game tell us about how the team is progressing and who it is looking toward for contributions as the season goes on.

Offense

Analysis

Marvin Jones Jr. has pretty much fully asserted himself as the team’s No. 1 receiver. He’s led the team in catches in each of the first three games after being Lawrence’s favorite preseason target, and he only left the field for two offensive plays on Sunday. D.J. Chark Jr. did catch a touchdown, though, and he will likely see more targets as Lawrence gets more comfortable.

With James O’Shaughnessy out, Jacob Hollister saw the bulk of the playing time at tight end. He struggled a bit, reeling in just two catches while also dropping one that resulted in Lawrence’s first interception of the day. Chris Manhertz (37% of snaps) and Luke Farrell (25%) didn’t see as many chances.

Andrew Norwell and Cam Robinson had to leave the game with injuries, but both returned and should be good to go moving forward. Will Richardson entered for Robinson at tackle, while Ben Bartch once again saw some reps at guard.

James Robinson had his most productive day of the season, and he was on the field for 59% of offensive snaps. Carlos Hyde also did a good job with his limited opportunities, going for 44 yards on eight carries.

Defense

Analysis