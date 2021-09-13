Jaguars’ snap counts from Week 1 loss to Houston

Jacksonville hadn’t won a game since 2020’s season opener heading into Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the Houston Texans, but they were favored in that game. The result was a stunning 37-21 loss in which the team looked just as bad as it did last season.

It was an up-and-down game for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw three touchdowns but also tossed three interceptions, and the defense had no answer for a mobile quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, who made time in the pocket with his legs and torched the Jacksonville secondary.

There wasn’t much positive to talk about from the game, but here’s what we can learn from the team’s snap counts in Week 1.

*The following info was obtained by (NFLGSIS).

Offense

Analysis

After injuries kept the starting offensive line group from playing together during the preseason, the entire group was good to go for Week 1, and it never left the field. When they weren’t making mistakes, the protection was sufficient. But several holding calls proved to be drive-killers and made things difficult for quarterback Trevor Lawrence .

We wondered if Marvin Jones Jr.’s preseason performance would carry over to the regular season, and that seems to be the case. He was the team’s most effective receiver, and he saw more snaps than D.J. Chark Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr.

Despite only seeing five carries, James Robinson was on the field for a majority of offensive snaps. But that didn’t stop Carlos Hyde from seeing nine carries in his 25 snaps.

Chris Manhertz was listed as the top tight end on the depth chart, and he got the start. He caught Lawrence’s first touchdown pass, but James O’Shaughnessy saw the field more and had a much bigger impact, making six catches for 48 yards.

Defense

Analysis