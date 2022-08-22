Jaguars snap counts from third preseason game vs Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers but gained valuable experience in the exhibition matchup that will serve them well when the regular season starts. Rookies and veterans alike can benefit from the low-stakes environment the preseason provides, and the team wasted no time getting a look at the talent they’ve assembled on both sides of the ball.

Here are the snap counts from Saturday night’s loss to Pittsburgh:

*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System

Observations:

Trevor Lawrence played more snaps than any other Jaguars quarterback as the game’s starter for the entire first half.

Rookie Travon Walker saw just under half the action on defense, and also contributed twice on special teams.

The trio of Joneses at receiver made their names known throughout the night, tallying a combined 85 snaps and combining for 122 yards for their effort.

Chad Muma led all defensive rookies with 29 total plays, a number that is likely to drop when fellow rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd returns from injury. He made the most of the extra playing time too, nearly coming down with an interception on the game’s opening drive and tallying four tackles on the day.

Second-year running back Travis Etienne paced his position with 21 snaps played but was followed closely by Mekhi Sargent (20), Snoop Conner (19), and Ryquell Armstead (16). Their 55 combined rushing yards weren’t nearly enough to keep Pittsburgh off balance or make an impact on the game’s final outcome.

Rookie E.J. Perry was one of the most instrumental pieces of the second-half collapse in just 15 total plays. That was good for six fewer than veteran C.J. Beathard, who had the Jaguars out in front to start the fourth quarter.

Special teams ace Josh Thompson made the most of his 11 snaps with the unit, tipping a punt that was downed on the two yard line which set up a second-half safety.

