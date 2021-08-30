Jaguars’ snap counts from preseason win over Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville finally got in the preseason win column in the final game, and it was an outing that featured a lot of encouraging signs. Though the team was facing almost entirely Dallas’ backups, quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked the most comfortable he has so far. He led two touchdown drives before coach Urban Meyer pulled the plug on his afternoon. Jacksonville’s defense mostly held firm in a 34-14 win over the Cowboys, as well.

With no more chances for fringe players to prove their worth before final roster cuts, here’s what insight the snap counts can give us in terms of the Jags’ roster battles.

*The following info was obtained by (NFLGSIS).

Offense

Analysis

Trevor Lawrence was only on the field for two possessions, but he was named the starter ahead of the game, and he only reaffirmed that decision. Jake Luton saw the most action and played well, but Jacksonville probably won’t use a third roster spot on a quarterback, and Luton could be heading for the practice squad.

Tre’Vour Wallace-Sims saw a lot of reps as No. 2 guard Ben Bartch was held out due to injury. He was on the field for nearly every offensive snap, which will give the Jags a lot of film to look over of him.

Josh Hammond and Jeff Cotton saw the most playing time of any receivers, and though both have had solid preseasons, Cotton caught a touchdown pass on Sunday. Both could be practice squad candidates, but Cotton’s play may have secured a roster spot. Meanwhile, Collin Johnson continues to fall behind Laquon Treadwell and Pharoh Cooper , who each caught touchdowns.

Devine Ozigbo saw more action than any other back, and he was also the most productive player in the backfield. With the injury to Travis Etienne, he could make the final roster, though Nathan Cottrell has also made a good case for being the fourth back.

Defense

Analysis